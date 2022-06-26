Koffee With Karan 7: When Deepika Padukone said Ranbir Kapoor should endorse condom brand

File Photo

Koffee With Karan 7: Controversies and rumours often take place on the Koffee With Karan sofa. The show, which has been around for a while, frequently leads to plenty of saucy rumours and much more.

Ranbir Kapoor dated Deepika Padukone for a very long time, as you may be aware. After they broke up, the Padmavat actress replaced a tattoo on her body that bore his initials.

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were questioned by Karan Johar about the product they thought Ranbir Kapoor should promote on the show. The Padmaavat actor immediately replied, saying the actor should promote "a condom brand". She clarified, stating that it was only a joke, but her response sparked a lot of debate. She added that Kapoor should improve his skills as a boyfriend.

In a brand-new teaser on Sunday, Karan Johar revealed the premiere date for Koffee With Karan season 7. The video featured actors from previous Koffee With Karan seasons, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and many more. The director termed the upcoming season of his celebrity chat show ‘bigger and better,’ promising yet another exciting season.

Karan shared that Koffee with Karan season 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing a teaser, he wrote on Instagram, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @janhviobhan @dharmaticent."

"Koffee With Karan season 7 is back," the filmmaker announced in the clip he released, which was edited with various celebrity statements from earlier episodes. It will be larger, better, and more magnificent this time.