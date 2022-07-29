Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda reveals if he will pose nude for international magazine

Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

In a recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay Deverakonda discussed the possibility of him posing nude. He also mentioned whether he might be open to endorsing a certain brand of condoms. In her rapid-fire round, Ananya Panday added that she wouldn't mind seeing Vijay "completely nude."

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar posed a number of questions to Vijay. Would you or would you not pose naked for an international magazine? was one of the queries he posed. Vijay replied, "I wouldn't mind if shot well," in return.

When asked if he would support a condom company, Vijay not only responded yes, but also did so right away. “I think it's a really smart, safe thing to do if you don't want to have ten babies. This is my endorsement right now.

Ananya Panday, Vijay's opponent in the rapid-fire round, was asked if she would like to see him "completely nude." Ananya answered, "I have a little bit in Liger. But who wouldn't ?" In Liger's poster, Vijay had shown all while covering his modesty with simply a bouquet of roses. It said "Saala crossbreed" on the poster.

With Liger, Vijay will work with Ananya for the first time and make his Bollywood debut. In the movie, Vijay portrays a kickboxer who transitioned from being a "chaiwaala" in Mumbai to a professional boxer and competed in the US. His mother is portrayed by Ramya Krishnan, while Mike Tyson makes a brief appearance. On August 25, Puri Jagannadh's and Karan Johar's movie will be released in theatres. It will be made available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.