Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan saying she wants to date him

After a hilarious and exciting first episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar dropped the teaser of the second episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan in which Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor can be seen gracing the Koffee couch and gossiping about their crushes and exes.

When the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker asked the Atrangi Re actress to name an actor she would like to date it, she first refused to answer before taking the name of the Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda. Karan then asks the Dhadak actress if she is 'with Vijay Deverakonda'. Sara then asks her, 'you like Vijay Deverakonda'? to which Janhvi replies 'what is this yaar'.

Now, Vijay, who is set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday in the sports drama Liger set to release on August 25, has reacted to the two actresses discussing his name as he shared the teaser on his Instagram Stories, wrote, "'I love how you say 'Deverakonda' Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection'', added a red heart emoji along, and tagged both Sara and Janhvi.





In the clip shared by the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker, the director can also be seen quizzing the two-star kids about their respective mothers. Karan asks Sara and Janhvi to alternately name the movies starring their mothers, Amrita Rao and late Sridevi respectively.



The second episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, July 14, at 7 pm. Vijay and Ananya will also be gracing the Koffee couch in one of the upcoming episodes and promote Liger, which is backed by Karan himself under his banner Dharma Productions.