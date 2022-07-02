Koffee with Karan 7 trailer: Did Sara Ali Khan take a dig at rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan?

Koffee with Karan 7 trailer

The Koffee With Karan season 7 premiere trailer, which teases a tonne of celebrity gossip, has been released. Some of the actors who will be seen on the couch in the upcoming season include Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, and Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The trailer opens with Ranveer boasting about his sex playlist before cutting to Anil Kapoor breaking out into some crazy dance moves. It is readily evident that Akshay Kumar meant filters when he said that he disagreed with people employing fillers.

Sara Ali Khan mentions an ex in the video clip who seems to be everyone's ex. It looks like she has taken an indirect dig at her rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan. Kartik, the star of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has reportedly been linked to Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. His purported relationship with Sara Ali Khan actually attracted a lot of attention. For about eight to nine months, there were rumours that they were dating. It is said to have begun while Love Aaj Kal 2 was being shot.

For the unversed, in the trailer, Samantha then roasts Karan Johar for spreading erroneous notions about marriage while dropping some truth bombs. "You're the reason why marriages don't work out. When life is actually KGF, you have misrepresented it by portraying it as K3G.“



Karan previously shared that Koffee with Karan season 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing a teaser, he wrote on Instagram, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @janhviobhan @dharmaticent."

"Koffee With Karan season 7 is back," the filmmaker announced in the clip he released, which was edited with various celebrity statements from earlier episodes. It will be larger, better, and more magnificent this time.