Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff says he envies Ranveer Singh for 'his wife', Karan Johar gives epic reaction

Koffee With Karan 7: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 will see Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff gracing the show with their presence. A glimpse of the season's ninth episode, shared by host Karan Johar, shows that Kriti and Tiger are on a roll and that the episode is definitely going to be a fun one with the duo making manifestations, confessions and addressing never-before-heard conjectures.

The teaser of Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer episode begins with a revelation that the 'Heropanti' actress had auditioned for Alia Bhatt starrer Student of the Year. Kriti revealed, "This was right when I had started modelling." "It was my career's very first film audition and I was asked to dance to Bahara and some scenes from Wake Up Sid. I was horrible back then," Kriti Sanon said. She also mentioned that she was ill-prepared for the film and that she held no hard feelings toward the film's lead, Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, when Karan Johar asks Tiger Shroff one thing that he envies and then starts to list name of other actors from the film industry, Tiger is heard saying 'his wife' when Karan mentions Ranveer Singh's name. Looking surprised at Tiger's answer, Karan says 'what!' to which Tiger then replies 'she's very talented'. Karan is then seen bursting into laughter as he continues to pursue the discussion while asking 'very talented...that is why?', Tiger then replies saying, 'and very pretty."

Next, when Karan asks Tiger if he's gone commando in public, Tiger replies saying "all the time" to which Karan cheekily says "you just like everything to breathe." Kriti's has an epic reaction to the conversation as she says "that just sounds so wrong."

Seems like Kriti and Tiger's starrer episode is going to be all about revelations and lots of fun.

You can watch Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with newer segments and the all-time favourite rapid fire every Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.