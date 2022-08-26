Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor calls KGF star Yash aka Rocky Bhai 'number one actor in Bollywood'

Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

On the eighth episode of season seven of Koffee With Karan 7, Shahid Kapoor was all praise for Yash. He declared Yash to be the best actor in the Hindi film industry on the Karan Johar-hosted show, where he was joined by Kiara Advani.

On Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked Shahid to list the top-performing male and female stars in Bollywood right now. He took the names of Yash and Kiara, respectively.

Shahid said, “Number one actor we can discuss. Right now, I think it is Rocky Bhai.”

Shahid also featured in Jersey, another remake earlier this year. The emotional sports drama was remade from the 2019 Telugu film of the same name headlined by Nani. Though the final result was different this time, as Jersey tanked at the box office whereas Kabir Singh had collected more than Rs 300 crore at the ticket windows.

As original Jersey had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu, the host Karan Johar asked Shahid, "Recently, your film didn't perform to expectation. On a performance that was very largely loved and everyone said you were outstanding and actually coming from a performance that was National Award-winning, was it tough for you to deal with how the film went at the box office, or did you just accept it for what it was and moved on because the climate is such?"

Shahid opened up about the film's box office failure and said, "Actually in December, when we were supposed to release it on the 31st and we couldn't release, because COVID came in and Delhi got shut down. It literally happened 3 days before. All our marketing material was out and everything had been released and very clearly in my head in December, I asked myself, "Am I thinking from my head or from my heart?"

Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter dance to Aradhana song Roop Tera Mastana, video goes viral

He continued, "Because it was a film that was very close to our hearts and I was very emotionally involved in the character and the father-son dynamic had affected me personally as well. And my director and producer, Aman and Gautam, both of them were very keen that the film goes to the big screen."

For the unversed, the 2018 popular Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 is followed by the film KGF: Chapter 2, which is directed by Prashanth Neel. Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi are just a few of the many languages in which the movie was distributed. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, it is among the most popular pan-Indian movies.