Koffee with Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan talks about her new crush, discusses Vijay Deverakonda with Janhvi Kapoor

Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

The most anticipated talk show Koffee with Karan is back with another season. Karan Johar, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and dropped a fresh clip from the show. The video features Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, the second guests of season 7, sitting on the couch and answering Karan's questions.

Karan asks Sara Ali Khan, 'who is her crush or the person she wants to date today.' To which Sara replies, 'no..no..no.' After a few seconds, Sara can be heard talking Vijay Deverakonda's name. Karan Johar asks Janhvi Kapoor if she is 'with Vijay Deverakonda'. Hearing this, Sara starts asking her, 'you like Vijay Deverakonda'? Janhvi couldn't stop laughing, she says 'what is this yaar.'

Karan Johar uploaded this video with the caption, "Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best! Get ready for episode 2 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt appeared on the show. Minutes into the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, when host Karan Johar asked the newly married Alia Bhatt how did she deal with the pandemic, the Raazi star said candidly that for the first few months her focus wasn't event the pandemic. Recalling the phase where her now-husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor's father, Rishi Kapoor passed away, Alia said that the first few months of the pandemic went into spending time in hospital and then later coping with the death of the legendary actor.

Talking about it, Alia said, "When the pandemic hit and Covid began, for the first 3 to 4 months I remember, my focus was not in fact on Covid or the pandemic because we, as a family, were dealing with Rishi uncle’s passing away. That was like bang in the middle of the pandemic. So, March basically went into spending his time in the hospital, his health situation and even in April. Post that, it was spending time with Ranbir's mum (Neetu Kapoor), who is my mum also now."

On the show, Alia also spoke about her experience of fitting into the mighty Kapoor clan.

Tracing her journey of shifting from a nuclear family and adapting to the majestic celebrations of Bollywood's First Family, she said, "I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute."