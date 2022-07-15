Search icon
Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan finally confirms she dated Kartik Aaryan

During her first appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan admitted to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

File Photo

The new Koffee With Karan 7 episode was jam-packed with all the drama. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor made some juicy revelations regarding their friendship, love lives, and other topics in the most recent episode. Sara's unquestionably biggest moment in the show was when she finally acknowledged her bond with Kartik.

During her first appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sara admitted to having a crush on Kartik. They signed Love Aaj Kal shortly after, and dating rumours started to circulate. The pair allegedly split up around the time of the film's release, it was later reported. None of the actors, however, reportedly confirmed the rumours.

Also, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's fans left curious when host Karan Johar revealed that the two divas once dated two brothers.

"I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don`t know the level of your friendship today, but I don`t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi on the show.

Sara and Janhvi were surprised after Karan revealed details about the actresses' dating life on national television. Sara asked Janhvi if she knew Karan was going to do this, and the latter said she didn`t.

Karan then said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."In no time fans donned the stalker`s hat and dug out a few pictures that apparently prove that Sara and Janhvi dated siblings at one point in time.

Many fans suggested that the brothers Sara and Janhvi dated were Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya respectively. Veer and Shikhar are the maternal grandsons of Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

