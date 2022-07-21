Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about separation with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, says 'I came out of..'

File Photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar have recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. Fans had been waiting for the programme to air and address her separation from Naga Chaitanya after numerous teasers.

The actress's marriage was discussed, and Karan questioned the actress on her choice to make a public separation announcement. She said that she felt it was vital to let her fans know because they are invested in her life. She continued by saying that she had come out of it ‘okay.’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce on social media on October 2 of last year.