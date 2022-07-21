Headlines

Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says ‘she’s stronger than ever’ after split with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

On Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar questioned Samantha Ruth Prabhu about how her life had been after split with Naga Chaitanya.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 09:55 PM IST

People have been curious about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's post-divorce lives ever since the news of their split broke on the internet.

On Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar questioned Samantha about how her life had been, she responded that it had been hard but was better now. Additionally, she said that she is "stronger than ever."

Also, Samantha was questioned by Karan Johar over her post-divorce relations with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. She claimed that if placed in a room, the two would need to hide sharp objects. Then Karan added that it indicates that the relationships are not amicable, to which Sam responded that they are not at the moment but may improve later.

On one hand, the actress was adored by many for her song Oo Antava, but she was also criticized by a particular group of individuals. She claimed that she had received criticism when Karan questioned her about doing the song.

When Karan asked why she was trolled, the actress said, that the song was about “pandering to the male gaze while making a satire on the male gaze.”

She added, “who else can satire on the male gaze except a nautch girl who I was playing in the song or an actor who has such a wide experience?”

Talking about the problem, she said that it was the way people perceived it.


For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce on social media on October 2 of last year.

