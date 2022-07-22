Koffee with Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she did The Family Man 2 to avoid getting typecast

Create: Samantha Prabhu/Instagram

The leading lady, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made a mark across India in a very short span of time. The Pan-Indian beauty also made her debut on the famous chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7 alongside Akshay Kumar.

During her episode, Karan asked her the reason behind what attracted her to take up the role of the antagonist Raji in “The Family Man 2“ and whether it was an already existing camaraderie with Raj & DK to which she replied saying, “No, I didn't know, Raj & DK at all and even Family Man season 1 hadn't released when I started shooting for the season 2."

She added, "So it was just this cry for a challenge because you know you get typecast with the roles that you are offered in the south, not because of any fault of theirs but directors saw me a certain way the bubbly cute, love interest and I was feeling stifled and I really wanted to breakthrough and here there was an opportunity to look at myself through another lens and I grabbed it... It was divine intervention”

Samantha is undoubtedly the most popular female star in the country as she has topped the reports by a leading research agency consecutively leaving behind many big names. The actress who has only given blockbusters especially in the last four years of her career down South, has won millions of hearts with her performances. Samantha, in her first dance number Oo Antava from Pushpa, created waves with her sizzling moves and effortless dancing which is one of the most trending songs even after so many months of its release.

She is all set to entertain all of us with many projects in her lineup including Citadel with Varun Dhawan where she will again be reuniting with Raj & DK.