Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she chose acting because 'things were hard at home'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/PR handout

Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular stars in the country today. She is the name that has taken the nation over by a storm with her mysterious attraction, unmatchable talent and stunning beauty in a short span and today her popularity is no competition to any other female actress in India.

Making her debut in one of the most popular chat shows in India, Samantha made an appearance with Akshay Kumar in episode 3, season 7 of Koffee with Karan where she opened up about how acting was not always on her plans.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha revealed that she landed in acting as things were hard at home. "I didn't have a choice actually, coming into this profession, because things were hard at home. We didn't have much money to study further.. but then I am really glad. When my father said 'no I can't pay your loans', that changed my life," she shared.

Samantha is now all set to make her Bollywood debut. She has reportedly signed her debut film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. If reports are to be believed, Samantha has joined Varun Dhawan in a remake of Russo Brothers' Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Samantha has already made a mark in the Hindi entertainment industry with her performance in The Family Man 2, which was released in 2021.

As for South cinema, she will be next seen in Yashoda and Kushi.