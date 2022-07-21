Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals relations with Naga Chaitanya aren’t amicable post split

File Photo

Koffee With Karan 7 episodes have been breaking the internet. However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's episode was one of the most eagerly awaited.

The episode, which was anticipated to be explosive, was packed with Samantha and Akshay Kumar's star power.

Samantha was questioned by Karan Johar over her post-divorce relations with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. She claimed that if placed in a room, the two would need to hide sharp objects. Then Karan added that it indicates that the relationships are not amicable, to which Sam responded that they are not at the moment but may improve later.