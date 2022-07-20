Search icon
Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recreates Oo Antava with Akshay Kumar, video goes viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu danced on Oo Antava with Akshay Kumar, and it seems like the latter has given tough competition to Allu Arjun.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will make her debut on Koffee With Karan this Thursday, and it seems like she will set the stage on fire. Samantha will be accompanied by Akshay Kumar, and they have made the Koffee hotter. The South siren became a nationwide phenomenon with the special song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise: Part One, Oo Anatava. 

On the Thursday episode, Samantha will recreate the magic of Oo Antava, not with Allu Arjun, but with Akshay Kumar. Disney plus Hotstar shared a glimpse of the performance on social media, and it has taken the internet by storm. 

Here's a glimpse of their performance

In the third Koffee With Karan episode, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar are expected to set the couch on fire  Although the initial clip was merely a brief tease, the full episode trailer, which has Samantha and Akshay speaking with Karan Johar, is very hilarious. In the most recent ad, Samantha was requested by Karan to choose a Bollywood dancer for a bachelorette party she is hosting. She is heard saying "Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh" in response, surprising Akshay and Karan.

READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar asks Akshay Kumar how will he react if Chris Rock joked about Twinkle Khanna

Samantha Prabhu and Akshay Kumar would be the third guests on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. The first episode featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt while the second one included Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Koffee With Karan is a celebrity chat show where famous Bollywood stars spill the beans on numerous topics from their careers, to relationships, and personal enmities. The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 aired on July 7 this year. The third episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will air on Thursday, July 21. 

Meanwhile, the Dharma Productions owner, Karan Johar will be making a comeback as a director with his much-awaited project Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2023. 

 

Delhi weather forecast: Yellow alert for national capital today
