Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to reports she got Rs 250 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya

The most recent guests on Karan Johar's programme were Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Karan Johar questioned Samantha about the worst news she had ever read or heard about herself. She revealed it was that she requested Rs 250 crore in alimony from Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce on social media on October 2 of last year.



For the unversed, reports published in web portals claimed that Samantha is heartbroken after the end of relationship but she is concentrating on work for now. “It’s not easy for Samantha to get up and go to work every day. She is massively heartbroken. But she doesn’t want any project that she is associated with to suffer because of her personal life. She has always been a thorough professional and continues to be, putting up a brave front every day. It’s not in her to be unprofessional,” the source said.



Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to social media to announce their separation. The couple issued a joint statement talking about the same and requested fans to give them privacy. “To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, CHay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” the statement read.