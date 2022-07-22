Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on nepotism in Tollywood, says 'once you are in the game...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Karan Johar/File photo

Koffee With Karan 7: Pan-India actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made a mark across the country in a very short span of time. The diva who hails from the South film industry recently made her debut on one of the most popular talk shows in India, Koffee With Karan with Season 7 alongside Akshay Kumar.

During her candid chat with host Karan Johar, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked to comment about nepotism aka the 'big boys club' in the South film industry and how celebrities' kids grew up together and are related to each other in many ways, she replied saying, "I think it differs from apple to apple. Nepo kids or non-nepo kids, everyone comes with their own demons and their own demons to face. It is as simple, once you are in the game, even if your father is the coach, he is still standing on the sidelines. There is nothing he can possibly do for you to win the game. There is divine intervention and the ball is always in the audience's court."

When Karan asked her about the first-move advantage that star kids get, Samantha immediately replied by saying that after the first comes the second, third and fourth, implying that one may get an advantage once but everyone has to prove themselves in front of the audience and if that doesn't happen, then rejection and failure is inevitable. She also spoke about how when an 'outsider' fails it's only his/her immediate family that knows about it, but when a star kid fails, it is for the whole country to see and judge. "You are constantly being pitted or being compared to the legacy that you are coming from," she said while adding "not all superstars are great actors and not all great actors are superstars."

Meanwhile, Samantha also made several confessions on the show, one being she's not ready to fall in love just yet. She also spoke about how things were hard post her separation from Naga Chaitanya while adding she's come out of it stronger than ever.

During Koffee with Karan's latest episode, the Family Man 2 star opened up about her life after divorce and her current equation with Naga Chaitanya. "It has been hard but it's good now. It's fine, I am stronger than I have ever been," she said.

When host Karan Johar asked her if there are any hard feelings for her former husband, she responded, "Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. It's not an amicable situation right now....but maybe sometime in the future."

Samantha also mentioned that she is not open to love as of now. "No," she simply said when Karan asked if there's room for love in her life.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, MajiliYe Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October last year. She has been at the receiving end of trolls ever since she along with Naga Chaitanya announced their separation last year.