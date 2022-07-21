Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on being trolled for doing Pushpa song Oo Antava, says 'male gaze...'

Headlines

Haryana: Curfew to be relaxed in Nuh for 14 hours on August 14, 15

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Prithvi Shaw slams another century for Northamptonshire in England's One Day Cup 2023

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

UAE Astronaut shares breathtaking glimpse of Himalayas from space, see pics

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Prithvi Shaw slams another century for Northamptonshire in England's One Day Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan: 10 iconic moments of age-old rivalry

10 desi drinks to boost your iron levels

Highest-Paid Athletes in the World 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Dharmendra reacts emotionally after seeing Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

Television

Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on being trolled for doing Pushpa song Oo Antava, says 'male gaze...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu claimed that she had received criticism when Karan questioned her about doing Oo Antava.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Since the airing of the programme, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's astounding answers on Karan Johar's show have gone viral online.

We all know how sexy Sam was in the Pushpa song Oo Antava. On one hand, she was adored by many, but she was also criticized by a particular group of individuals. She claimed that she had received criticism when Karan questioned her about doing the song.

When Karan asked why she was trolled, the actress said, that the song was about “pandering to the male gaze while making a satire on the male gaze.”

She added, “who else can satire on the male gaze except a nautch girl who I was playing in the song or an actor who has such a wide experience?”

Talking about the problem, she said that it was the way people perceived it.

For the unversed, The actress was recently featured on the cover of Peacock Magazine, and she looked stunning. Samantha talked about her acting career and how she formerly didn't feel comfortable in her own skin in an interview with the magazine.

“I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I’m a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity", she wrote

“It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I’m much more confident about trying on different roles whether it’s a sexy song or hardcore action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past", the actress stated.

 

Pushpa The Rise on the other hand, was officially declared a blockbuster, as it had shattered all box office records by grossing more than Rs. 100 crores (Hindi version) and is one of the highest-grossing films of 2021. At the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022, the blockbuster also won the 'Film Of The Year' category.

 

 

