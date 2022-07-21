Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on being trolled for doing Pushpa song Oo Antava, says 'male gaze...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu claimed that she had received criticism when Karan questioned her about doing Oo Antava.

Koffee With Karan 7: Since the airing of the programme, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's astounding answers on Karan Johar's show have gone viral online.

We all know how sexy Sam was in the Pushpa song Oo Antava. On one hand, she was adored by many, but she was also criticized by a particular group of individuals. She claimed that she had received criticism when Karan questioned her about doing the song.

When Karan asked why she was trolled, the actress said, that the song was about “pandering to the male gaze while making a satire on the male gaze.”

She added, “who else can satire on the male gaze except a nautch girl who I was playing in the song or an actor who has such a wide experience?”

Talking about the problem, she said that it was the way people perceived it.

For the unversed, The actress was recently featured on the cover of Peacock Magazine, and she looked stunning. Samantha talked about her acting career and how she formerly didn't feel comfortable in her own skin in an interview with the magazine.

“I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I’m a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity", she wrote

“It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I’m much more confident about trying on different roles whether it’s a sexy song or hardcore action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past", the actress stated.

Pushpa The Rise on the other hand, was officially declared a blockbuster, as it had shattered all box office records by grossing more than Rs. 100 crores (Hindi version) and is one of the highest-grossing films of 2021. At the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022, the blockbuster also won the 'Film Of The Year' category.