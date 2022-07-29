Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the 'most desirable woman in India', says Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda/File photos

Koffee With Karan 7: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who's been making waves with his ripped-up body for the multilingual MMA action film Liger, recently made his Koffee with Karan debut alongside his co-star Ananya Panday. The actor made a lot of startling revelations on the show while he spoke about his sex life on the show. Besides his sex life, Vijat Deverakonda also spoke about his rumoured love interest Rashmika Madanna who he called "darling." Opens up about his bond with Rashmika Mandanna, the actor said "we have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so a bond develops quicker."

Meanwhile, when during the rapid fire round on the show, host Karan Johar asked Vijay to name the most desirable woman in India, he replied saying "Samantha Ruth Prabhu".

Vijay was then asked to say a word that comes to his mind to describe a few celebrities. For his Kushi co-star Samantha, Vijay said, "She is a darling. She is amazing. An incredible woman." Sara Ali Khan, he said is "witty and funny." he described Janhvi as "cute."

Talking about his relationship status, the Arjun Reddy star said, "I have a very good relationship with my parents, director Puri."

When Karan asked Vijay about his current relationship, the actor said, "The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me.""There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation, I don`t want to break their heart", he added.

On the film front, Vijay will be seen as a boxer in Liger which marks his debut in Hindi cinema and the Khaali Peeli actor's first multi-lingual film. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.