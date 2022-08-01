Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh reacts after Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she has been 'Ranveerified'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Ranveer Singh/Instagram

With four episodes in, the latest season of Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan is making headlines each day. In the third episode, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was accompanied with Akshay Kumar, complimented Ranveer Singh on the Koffee couch. Now, the 83 star has reacted to the same calling the Kushi actress '‘immensely talented' and expressing his desire to work with her in the future.

During the rapid-fire round, when Samantha was asked the names of two Bollywood stars she would hire to dance at her bachelorette party, she said, "Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh". Then, when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker asked her to pick a second male lead in a love triangle with Akshay Kumar, the South sensation answered, "Ranveer Singh. You know, yesterday I shot an ad with him and I am Ranveer-ified completely. A fan for life."

Reacting to her fangirling over him, Ranveer told Bollywood Hungama, "Hopefully, we'll have a more in-depth collaboration in the future because I think she is a wonderful person, a very warm person, lovely energy, and an immensely talented person. We did an ad film together. There's where we met and engaged for the first time. It's on that day that she said that ‘Hey I'm actually shooting for Koffee With Karan tomorrow’.”



Singh, who was the first guest on Koffee With Karan 7 along with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt, even added, “I appreciate her as an artist immensely and even more so as a person, even one to one she's so lovely, she's so warm, she's light-hearted, she's humourous and it's wonderful that through advertising one is able to connect to one's co-actors. Hopefully I'll do a full-fledged feature film with her in the future.”

Koffee With Karan streams on Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes every Thursday at 7 PM. This is the first time that the show isn't being telecast on national television.