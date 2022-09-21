Koffee With Karan 7: Maheep Kapoor recalls time when Sanjay Kapoor was without work for years, says 'money was tight'

Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Koffee With Karan 7: The conversations keep bubbling on Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7's twelfth episode as a brand-new trio graces the couch. This time, the show's iconic host Karan Johar welcomes Gauri Khan, who returns to the couch after 17 years. She is joined by close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of candid, humour and wit, the three women spill the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties.

Fame does not last forever and no one knows this better than celebrities. Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor has been a witness to this.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Maheep took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the difficult times that she and her family faced, as Sanjay Kapoor's career went through several ups and downs. She and her family had to live through the ordeal of eroding fame. She captured the experience in the latest episode as she said, "There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz." Being part of one of Bollywood's biggest families also did not make life any easier, "The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family," she added.

Karan recently unveiled the episode's promo that has garnered netizens' attention, all thanks to Gauri's dating advice to her daughter Suhana. In the promo, Karan asks Gauri what dating advice she would pass on to her daughter Suhana, and she responds by saying "never date two boys at the same time", after which Karan burst out laughing. Karan further asks Gauri which film's title would be apt to describe her and SRK's love story and she responds saying, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge"!

Maheep Kapoor was also in her element. In another glimpse, Karan asks Maheep about an actor she thinks she would look good with, and she responds by saying, "Hrithik Roshan", leaving everyone in splits.

The episode will be out on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday.