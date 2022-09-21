Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Koffee With Karan 7: Maheep Kapoor recalls time when Sanjay Kapoor was without work for years, says 'money was tight'

Koffee With Karan 7: "The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family," Maheep Kapoor said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 08:39 AM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Maheep Kapoor recalls time when Sanjay Kapoor was without work for years, says 'money was tight'
Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Koffee With Karan 7: The conversations keep bubbling on Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7's twelfth episode as a brand-new trio graces the couch. This time, the show's iconic host Karan Johar welcomes Gauri Khan, who returns to the couch after 17 years. She is joined by close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of candid, humour and wit, the three women spill the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties.

Fame does not last forever and no one knows this better than celebrities. Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor has been a witness to this.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Maheep took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the difficult times that she and her family faced, as Sanjay Kapoor's career went through several ups and downs. She and her family had to live through the ordeal of eroding fame. She captured the experience in the latest episode as she said, "There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz." Being part of one of Bollywood's biggest families also did not make life any easier, "The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family,"  she added.

Karan recently unveiled the episode's promo that has garnered netizens' attention, all thanks to Gauri's dating advice to her daughter Suhana. In the promo, Karan asks Gauri what dating advice she would pass on to her daughter Suhana, and she responds by saying "never date two boys at the same time", after which Karan burst out laughing. Karan further asks Gauri which film's title would be apt to describe her and SRK's love story and she responds saying, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge"!

Maheep Kapoor was also in her element. In another glimpse, Karan asks Maheep about an actor she thinks she would look good with, and she responds by saying, "Hrithik Roshan", leaving everyone in splits.

The episode will be out on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 459 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.