Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan asks Karan Johar 'your mother doesn't mind you asking about other people's sex life?'

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karan Johar/Koffe With Karan

Koffee With Karan 7 episode 5: The new season of Koffee With Karan has been unravelling the fun, candid sides of celebrities till date. However, for its fifth episode, it brings to the couch Indian entertainment's legendary celebrity, Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan. Joining him on the couch will be Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been a strong part of Koffee with Karan, and is now back for her seventh stint. The much-awaited episode's teaser hints at sizzling conversations around the industry, their style statements, and the speed of some stars wrapping their films.

The much-speculated equation of Aamir Khan and host Karan Johar comes to light as the former displays a no-holds-barred personality on the show. "Whenever you do your show, someone or the other cries," Khan is heard saying candidly in the Koffee With Karan 7 episode 5 teaser.

Aamir is also heard telling Karan 'your mother doesn't mind you asking people about other people's sex life' as the host questions Kareena Kapoor Khan if quality sex after having babies is a myth or a reality.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, true to her reputation as Bollywood’s diva, brings to the episode her iconic 'Poo' self, especially when judging the fashion sense of others. Her sass by her side, Kareena Kapoor Khan points out how Aamir Khan finishes a film in over 200 days while Akshay Kumar does the same in 30 days. With the two explosive stars on the couch, this episode promises viewers on celebrities secrets, leg-pulling and a lot of fun.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar every Thursday, 7 PM.