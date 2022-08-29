Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon reveals she auditioned for Alia Bhatt starrer SOTY, says 'it was my career's...'

Koffee With Karan 7/PR handout

Koffee With Karan 7: The manifestation game has been going strong in Disney+ Hotstar's Koffee With Karan Season 7. From Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey to Sidharth Malhotra, stars are not shying away from naming who resides in their heart. In the season's ninth episode, the couch brings together two stars who started out as debutants together but have now carved a niche name in the hearts of viewers. This week, 'action star', Tiger Shroff graces the couch alongside the gorgeous and talented Kriti Sanon. The latest episode will see Tiger and Kriti making some manifestations, confessions and addressing never-before-heard conjectures.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 has revealed several unknown facts about one of Bollywood's beloved films, Student of The Year. From scenes that never made it to the film to the show's iconic host and the film's director Karan Johar revealing his doubts about the film, in the latest episode, we learn how the film had decided on the fate of yet another star, Kriti Sanon. The actor revealed how SOTY was her very first film audition. "This was right when I had started modelling. It was my career's very first film audition and I was asked to dance to Bahara and some scenes from Wake Up Sid. I was horrible back then," Kriti Sanon said.

She also mentioned that she was ill-prepared for the film and that she held no hard feelings toward the film's lead, Alia Bhatt.

For the unversed, Student Of The Year which released in 2012 starred Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. All three actors made their debut in the Karan Johar directorial.

Besides this, it seemed Karan, Tiger and Kriti brewed some interesting conversation on the Koffee couch and it remains to be seen how the audience receives the latest episode.

