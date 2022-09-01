Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon dials up Prabhas on Karan Johar's show, netizens react

Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7: The ninth episode of the Karan Johar-hosted show was graced by Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, and they made the Koffee brewer with their presence. During one of the interesting game segments, Karan challenged Tiger and Kriti to dial a celebrity and tell them to say "Hey Karan, it's me." Johar added every time the guests connect with a celeb, they will earn two points for it.

Kriti instantly took her phone and dialled her Adipurush co-star Prabhas. The Baahubali star responded to the call and spoke, "Hey Kriti." The actress took the phone to Karan and asked her to say hello to Karan. Prabhas did the needful and said, "Hey Karan, it's me... Prabhas." An ecstatic Karan granted 2 points to Kriti, and she raced ahead of Tiger. Kriti thanked Prabhas and said, "You are amazing, I will call you back after the show." Prabhas replied back saying, "Okay Take care," and laughed shyly. Soon this moment went viral, and several netizens shared this moment on Twitter

In the latest episode, where actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were the 'Koffee' guests, Karan gave his viewers a sneak peek into the personal and professional life of the Heropanti co-stars. For the gossipmongers, the highlight of the episode must have been a moment when Karan kept prodding Kriti about whether something was cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. While Kriti did not reveal anything, she hinted later that some flirting might be happening between the two.

were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Karan said, "Kriti you have been single for a while now, Is there anybody? There were rumours, I mean it came from...somewhere in my party that Oh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting." Kriti and Prabhas starrer Adipursh is slated to release next year.