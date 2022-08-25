Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani reveals Shahid Kapoor made her wait for 8 hours on Kabir Singh's sets

Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are the latest guests on Koffee With Karan, and the duo recalled their shooting days from Kabir Singh. During the Bingo segment, Kiara revealed that Shahid made her wait for 8 hours, as they were busy discussing his shoes for the next shot. Kiara said, "It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene." Shahid then quickly turned to Kiara and asked whether it was really 8 hours, or if the film team lied to her. Kiara instantly replied, "Babu, it was 8 hours."

During the same episode, Karan Johar spills the beans about Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding rumours. Kiara openly admits that the two actors are "more-than close friends." When Karan pokes a question on marriage, Kiara takes the conversation further, revealing that she believes in the institution of marriage. "I have seen beautiful marriages around me, and I see that happen in my life too. But I will not reveal when that is happening," she adds. Considering the news is almost confirmed, Karan and Shahid say they would dance together to the song 'Dola Re Dola' whenever the marriage happens and confirm their invitation to Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.

Speaking about Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The duo gave one of the highest-grossing films of 2019, Kabir Singh. However, despite earning over Rs 200 crores, the film was criticised by critics and a certain section of the audience. A sequence in the film, where Kabir (Shahid) slaps Preeti (Kiara) was pointed out as regressive, misogynist, and distasteful. Kabir Singh was the official remake of 2017's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The original romantic-drama star Vijay Deverakonda, who'll soon be making his debut in Bollywood with Liger.