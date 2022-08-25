Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani reveals Shahid Kapoor made her wait for 8 hours on Kabir Singh's sets

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani recall their memories of Kabir Singh, and the actress revealed interesting information about the actor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:39 AM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani reveals Shahid Kapoor made her wait for 8 hours on Kabir Singh's sets
Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are the latest guests on Koffee With Karan, and the duo recalled their shooting days from Kabir Singh. During the Bingo segment, Kiara revealed that Shahid made her wait for 8 hours, as they were busy discussing his shoes for the next shot. Kiara said, "It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene." Shahid then quickly turned to Kiara and asked whether it was really 8 hours, or if the film team lied to her. Kiara instantly replied, "Babu, it was 8 hours." 

READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani admits she's 'more than close friends' with Sidharth Malhotra

During the same episode, Karan Johar spills the beans about Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding rumours. Kiara openly admits that the two actors are "more-than close friends." When Karan pokes a question on marriage, Kiara takes the conversation further, revealing that she believes in the institution of marriage. "I have seen beautiful marriages around me, and I see that happen in my life too. But I will not reveal when that is happening," she adds. Considering the news is almost confirmed,  Karan and Shahid say they would dance together to the song 'Dola Re Dola' whenever the marriage happens and confirm their invitation to Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.  

Speaking about Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The duo gave one of the highest-grossing films of 2019, Kabir Singh. However, despite earning over Rs 200 crores, the film was criticised by critics and a certain section of the audience. A sequence in the film, where Kabir (Shahid) slaps Preeti (Kiara) was pointed out as regressive, misogynist, and distasteful. Kabir Singh was the official remake of 2017's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The original romantic-drama star Vijay Deverakonda, who'll soon be making his debut in Bollywood with Liger. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 432 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.