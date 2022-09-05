Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif admits to following Ranveer Singh's Instagram for 'thirst traps'

Katrina Kaif-Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Koffee With Karan 7, hosted by Karan Johar, continues to be highly successful as the show has been topping the streaming charts each week. The upcoming episode will feature Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter on the Koffee couch spilling out their secrets.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director revealed that the upcoming episode will be filled with 'absolute chaos and unabashed laughter' as he shared the promo for the upcoming episode on his social media handles and along with the clip, he wrote, "The bringers of absolute chaos & unabashed laughter on the koffee couch is this trio!".

In the promo, Karan can be seen asking Katrina, "Which Instagram account do you follow for 'thirst traps'?", to which the Dhoom 3 actress is seen answering, "Recently, I go to Ranveer Singh's page", and her answer made everyone laugh. For the unversed, 'thirst trap' refers to any social media post intended to entice viewers sexually.

The bringers of absolute chaos & unabashed laughter on the koffee couch is this trio! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 10 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar.@DisneyPlusHS #KatrinaKaif #SiddhantChaturvedi #IshaanKhatter pic.twitter.com/Ga7PKplSUp — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2022

Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan will also be promoting their upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot on the Koffee couch. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film is slated to release in cinemas on November 4 and will clash with Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey at the box office.

Kuttey marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of acclaimed director and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj. It is led by a set of talented actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Arjun Kapoor.

Coming back to Koffee With Karan 7, it's for the first time in the show's history that it is not being telecast on national television and is only streaming on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar with each episode coming out on Thursday, at 12 am each week.