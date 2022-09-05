Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif admits to following Ranveer Singh's Instagram for 'thirst traps'

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter will promote their upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot in the tenth episode of Koffee With Karan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif admits to following Ranveer Singh's Instagram for 'thirst traps'
Katrina Kaif-Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Koffee With Karan 7, hosted by Karan Johar, continues to be highly successful as the show has been topping the streaming charts each week. The upcoming episode will feature Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter on the Koffee couch spilling out their secrets.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director revealed that the upcoming episode will be filled with 'absolute chaos and unabashed laughter' as he shared the promo for the upcoming episode on his social media handles and along with the clip, he wrote, "The bringers of absolute chaos & unabashed laughter on the koffee couch is this trio!".

In the promo, Karan can be seen asking Katrina, "Which Instagram account do you follow for 'thirst traps'?", to which the Dhoom 3 actress is seen answering, "Recently, I go to Ranveer Singh's page", and her answer made everyone laugh. For the unversed, 'thirst trap' refers to any social media post intended to entice viewers sexually.

READ | Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif says it could be 'suhaagdin' after Alia Bhatt called suhaagraat a myth

Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan will also be promoting their upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot on the Koffee couch. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film is slated to release in cinemas on November 4 and will clash with Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey at the box office.

Kuttey marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of acclaimed director and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj. It is led by a set of talented actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Arjun Kapoor.

Coming back to Koffee With Karan 7, it's for the first time in the show's history that it is not being telecast on national television and is only streaming on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar with each episode coming out on Thursday, at 12 am each week.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
How to change Google Search page theme on Chrome, Firefox and other browsers
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.