Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar to reveal his ex's name on finale episode?

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been making headlines for his popular talk show Koffee with Karan, will be seen talking to famous social media stars Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, along with content creators Niharika NM and Kusha Kapila.

Yes! Karan Johar invited Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Niharika NM and Kusha Kapila to the couch for the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 7. In the promo shraed by Karan, all four guests can be seen having a fun conversation. They can be heard discussing Karan Johar’s love life and breakups.

In the video, Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait and Niharika NM, ask Karan Johar about his ex. Guests ask him if they know his ex, Karan replies, “Oh my god. I have never been so stressed on my own show. I can literally feel beads of sweat roll down.”

They also ask him if he was dating David Dhawan as Varun Dhawan supported him. Social media users have also reacted to the promo video. One of them wrote, “Better than all the episodes put together.” The second one said, “Why is this season ending so soon???” The third person commented, “can’t wait.”

For the unversed, during one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan 7, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor and Karan discussed many 'interactions' that his Student of the Year actor had before tying the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in January 2021. The producer even shared details of his secret relationship and breakup.

Talking to Varun, Karan said, "You were on and off in your relationship dynamic with Natasha before (wedding). You've been a boy about town… You've had a fair amount of interactions with many other girls before you kind of decided to cement your relationship and get married."

Varun then stated that the director seems too interested in the topic of infidelity pointing towards Karan's film on failed marriages and infidelity called Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna in 2006, and went on to ask him, "Does this mean that you know a lot of people who are cheating in marriages?", to which the filmmaker replied in affirmative.

The Badlapur actor further asked him if he is cheating on his partner. "I have to be in a relationship to cheat. You know I am not and you know I broke up. You wanted that out of me? You know I broke up and you were very supportive of me in that relationship. Thank you very much", replied Karan.