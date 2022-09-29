Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals why Taapsee Pannu hasn't been on show yet

File photo

The host and filmmaker Karan Johar had to respond to several inquiries and criticisms on the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan. He was questioned about Taapsee Pannu's exclusion from the show as well as his obsession with Alia Bhatt and other people's sexual lives.

In the season finale, Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, and Danish Sait acted as the jury, and they were tasked with selecting the season's winners in several categories. They also bombarded Karan with inquiries about the season.

Kusha asked, “A lot of actors who've had critical successes over the last two years have not been called on Koffee With Karan yet. One of whom is Taapsee Pannu. Is there some sort of vetting process?”

Karan responded, “It's 12 episodes, you've got to choose combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that when I will request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination. And she declines me, I'll be sad.”

In an Instagram live session, Taapsee Pannu opened up on her comment that her "sex life is not interesting enough" to be invited on Koffee With Karan and said that her life is boring without any linkups to talk about.

For the unversed, Taapsse Pannu is currently dating former badminton player and Olympics medalist Mathias Boe.

Expressing surprise at how a show has become a "validation" for actors, Taapsee said that 'it's just a chat show hosted by Karan Johar," indirectly hinting that her not making an appearance on the show shouldn't matter. "I have a boring life, what will you ask me? Which linkups, which relationships? All exciting part of my life is out in open. But that's not exciting enough to be spoken on that kind of show. It can be spoken about on a news talent show," Taapsee said.