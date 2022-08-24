Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals why he is not judging rapid fire round this season

Karan Johar Koffee With Karan 7/File photo

The popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, hosted by the filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, started its seventh season on the seventh date of the seventh month. Well, the show has brewed interesting gossip, quirky conversations, fiery rapid fire rounds and fun games just like past seasons.

However, there were two things that are new this season. First, this is the first time that the episodes are not being telecast on national television and are available for streaming on the Disney+ Platform and the show is creating viewership records with each episode raking in million views.

Second and the most important thing is that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is not judging the rapid fire round himself and the show has introduced a live audience who get to see and hear the celebrities' answers and vote for them and the star who gets the maximum percentage takes away the hamper.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Karan Johar revealed the reason behind the same as he told the portal, "I genuinely believe that when I’m the host, and I’m watching two people in the Rapid Fire, sometimes I may not be able to have a third-person perspective on who has been better."

Talking about the audience, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director continued, "Now, this audience has brought in a lot of energy on set. We are in a closed room, so the stars can’t see them, but they can still hear them laugh, exclaim, etc. So I kind of also get that feedback on how the show is going.

Karan even stated that he is loving the new concept and will continue the same for the next seasons as he concluded "Plus, there’s the waiting percentage which indicates who’s won by how much...I love it! This concept has worked very well this season, and I think we’re going to stick to it."



READ | Koffee with Karan 7: Karan Johar finds hate for his show 'entertaining', says 'not justifying anything to anyone'

Meanwhile, on the filmmaking front, Karan Johar's next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles will release next year. The family romantic drama also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan playing pivotal roles.