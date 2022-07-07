Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina's love stories are his favourite, here's why

Koffee With Karan, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina

Karan Johar is proud of the fact that he and his show Koffee With Karan worked as cupid between Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal. The filmmaker-host revealed that it was his show where it all begin. While promoting his upcoming season of the show, Karan spoke to Pinkvilla, and he asserted that the love stories of the duos mentioned above are his favourite, Karan added, "I love the Vicky-Katrina romance. I love that it came out of nowhere and it was beautiful and it started on this couch. I like that romance. I also love the Ranbir-Alia romance because that also started from the couch." Karan called himself the famous matchmaker, "Taking full credit, I’ve become Sima Taparia."

Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif tied the knot last year on December 9 in an intimate-yet-lavish wedding. Whereas, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt got married on April 14. Alia and Ranbir will soon be parents, and their fans are waiting for the little one with bated breath. Alia Bhatt will the first guest on Johar's chat show, and she will be accompanied by her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. In the show, Alia spoke about her life after marriage and her experience of moving into a joint family.

Tracing her journey of shifting from a nuclear family and adapting to the majestic celebrations of Bollywood's First Family, she said, "I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life." Koffee With Karan will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8.