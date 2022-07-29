Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals if Suhana Khan will appear on his show this season

Karan Johar/Suhana Khan/Instagram

Koffee With Karan 7 premiered with a bang, and each episode continues to treat viewers to fresh, fiery tales. In reality, an intriguing lineup of guests will appear on the upcoming season of the well-known celebrity chat show. So far, the sofa has been graced by the pairs Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Samantha and, Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverkonda. And while we anticipate the release of a new episode of Koffee With Karan 7, there have been rumours that Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's adorable daughter, will also be debuting on the programme this year. Karan Johar, though, has denied the rumours.

If the rumours were to be believed, Suhana and the cast of The Archies would be making their big television debuts on Koffee with Karan 7. For those who are unaware, Suhana, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor will make their significant Bollywood debuts in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The fans were enthused by media speculations that Suhana would be seen discussing her brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Karan Johar, host of KWK, clarified the situation regarding Suhana's attendance on his programme and told ETimes, "It's not true."

Suhana is currently hard at work on her feature film debut. Suhana will reportedly play Veronica in this Zoya Akhtar-directed film, with Agastya and Khushi appearing as Archies and Betty, respectively. The movie is anticipated to debut on Netflix the following year.

For the unversed, the film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Ooty and Zoya herself took to her social media to announce the news. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, June 19, the director shared a black and white photo with the word 'WRAP' written on it and she captioned it as, "It’s A Sign #schedulewrap #thankyouooty".