Koffee with Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals if Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan will appear on his talk show

Credit: Karan Johar-Shah Rukh Khan/Insatgram

Karan Johar is back with the seventh season of the popular talk show Koffee with Karan which premiered on Thursday. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt appeared as the first guest of the show. The host has now revealed that Aamir Khan will be invited to the show and he will appear as the special guest.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Karan stated that Aamir Khan will be part of Koffee with Karan season 7. While talking about SRK, he stated, “Shah Rukh, I think should really only explode at the time of Pathaan. So I know he is not doing much, not facing any media right now and that’s the best decision for him because when Pathaan does come, it’s going to be a tsunami at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan has kept people waiting and the more they wait, the more they will really give back in terms of love, to I believe the biggest star of our country.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first-ever guests on Koffee with Karan. Meanwhile, minutes into the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, when host Karan Johar asked the newly married Alia Bhatt how did she deal with the pandemic, the Raazi star said candidly that for the first few months her focus wasn't event the pandemic. Recalling the phase where her now-husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor's father, Rishi Kapoor passed away, Alia said that the first few months of the pandemic went into spending time in hospital and then later coping with the death of the legendary actor.

READ: Alia Bhatt wishes soon-to-be dadi maa Neetu Kapoor on her birthday, shares UNSEEN photo from haldi ceremony

Talking about it, Alia said, "When the pandemic hit and Covid began, for the first 3 to 4 months I remember, my focus was not in fact on Covid or the pandemic because we, as a family, were dealing with Rishi uncle’s passing away. That was like bang in the middle of the pandemic. So, March basically went into spending his time in the hospital, his health situation and even in April. Post that, it was spending time with Ranbir's mum (Neetu Kapoor), who is my mum also now."

On the show, Alia also spoke about her experience of fitting into the mighty Kapoor clan.

Tracing her journey of shifting from a nuclear family and adapting to the majestic celebrations of Bollywood's First Family, she said, "I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute."