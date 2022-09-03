Koffee with Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals he tried to have s*x on plane, says 'I nearly got...'

Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who recently turned 50, has been making headlines for various reasons. Koffee with Karan 7 host recently confessed that he made out during a flight.

The recent episode of Koffee with Karn 7 featured Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked, “The weirdest place you have made out at?” Tiger replied, “I mean, it’s not weird, but I thought it was pretty adventurous of me, up in the air."

Hearing this, Karan added, “Oh! Mile high club? You are a member. I don’t know how people do it. We will chat after the show. There was an endeavour made but the tiny loo wasn’t big enough. No, with my luck I also nearly got caught so it was a bit of a messy scenario.”

When Karan Johar asked Tiger, “One thing that you envy Ranveer Singh?”He replied, “his wife, she’s very talented.” Karan laughed and asked, “Very talented, is that why?” Tiger said, “ Very beautiful."

Recently, while promoting Brahmastra, Karan Johar, said that the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer big-budget entertainer belongs to the Indian cinema, and not just the Hindi film industry. He added that there are no 'woods' anymore like Bollywood or Tollywood, and every film is a part of Indian cinema.

Thanking Rajamouli and Jr NTR for their support, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said, "Thank you for honouring us with our presence and being our special chief guests. Your support means the world. We are in our own tiny way trying to penetrate every corner."

He continued, "Just as Rajamouli Sir said, this is Indian cinema. Let's not call it anything else. We keep giving it a 'wood' - Bollywood and Tollywood. We are not in the 'woods' anymore, we are out of them. We are now proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will be now from Indian cinema."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has delivered pan-India blockbusters such as RRR and Baahubali series, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.