Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar responds to netizens who said current season is about 'sex, sexting, breakups'

Karan Johar has since provided some sassy and clever comments during his Twitter interaction with the fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 08:37 PM IST

Koffee With Karan 7 by Karan Johar gained popularity when it began airing on an OTT platform. The Koffee Couch has so far been graced by Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ananya Panday, who have all opened up about their personal lives. Many people believed that the show was solely about romantic relationships, sex, and breakups. Karan has since provided some sassy and clever comments during his Twitter interaction with the fans.

Check out the tweets here:

For the unversed, While interacting with PTI, Karan spilt the beans about the dull period of Bollywood and stated that good films will always find their place. "(Bollywood is finished) is all nonsense and rubbish. Good films will always work. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have done huge numbers. We have done numbers on Jug Jugg Jeeyo as well. Films which aren't good can never work and they've never worked.” Johar stated. 

Although there have been quite huge disappointments at the box office, like Bachchhan Paandey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2, and the most recent Shamshera, Karan has placed bets on the upcoming films of the biggies. "Now we have many big films coming up. We have Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, and Brahmastra. Then, there is Rohit Shetty's film (Cirkus) and finally, we are ending the year with a Salman Khan film (Bhaijaan earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali). There's so much to look forward to. We have all the love, we just need to create the right content to create it.”

 

