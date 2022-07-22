Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar reacts to being trolled for favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan

File Photo

The much-discussed chat show Koffee With Karan 7, led by director Karan Johar, had millennial stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan spilling some intriguing details. While many internet users praised their friendship, some criticised Johar for favouring Kapoor over Khan and claiming that the former was hotter and more fashionable.

According to News18, addressing the same at Liger trailer launch, he said, “I have to say it is completely untrue. I was just feeling bad because Janhvi lost both rounds (the rapid fire and the quiz). I was perhaps trying to be nice. In that process, everybody read it wrong. I love both (Kapoor and Khan) dearly. They are wonderful artists and girls. I have known them since they were kids. There is no question of bias."

He also talked about how trolls don’t affect him. “I have no problem with hate. I have a big problem with indifference. As long as you don’t ignore me, I am fine. People can troll me and say whatever they want and I respect everyone’s opinions. I am not here to please the world. I just want to make sure the world knows me," he asserted.



Apart from some revelations on the Sara-Janhvi episode, many users found out that there were indirect digs at Deepika Padukone, and this made them assume that Karan is targeting Padukone. There were some comments that accused Karan for backing nepotism, especially after Johar's comment about signing for multiple Dharma movies.

In the Koffee bingo session, Janhvi Kapoor ticked that she has a scandalous 'finsta' meaning a fake Instagram account to share images and videos with friends and family privately. When Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director asked her about the same, she mistakenly announced it to the whole world that its called 'bholi si surat'.