Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar opens up on his breakup, thanks Varun Dhawan for being 'supportive'

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director revealed that Varun Dhawan was 'supportive' of his past relationship

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

Karan Johar-Varun Dhawan in Koffee With Karan 7/Instagram

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featured Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor on Karan Johar's Koffee couch in an exciting episode filled with gossip and interesting conversation. The two actors shared the screen with each other recently in JugJugg Jeeyo, produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

Since the film dealt with infidelity, failed marriages, and divorce, Karan discussed many 'interactions' that his Student of the Year actor had before tying the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in January 2021. The producer even shared details of his secret relationship and breakup.

Talking to Varun, Karan said, "You were on and off in your relationship dynamic with Natasha before (wedding). You've been a boy about town… You've had a fair amount of interactions with many other girls before you kind of decided to cement your relationship and get married."

Varun then stated that the director seems too interested in the topic of infidelity pointing towards Karan's film on failed marriages and infidelity called Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna in 2006, and went on to ask him, "Does this mean that you know a lot of people who are cheating in marriages?", to which the filmmaker replied in affirmative.

The Badlapur actor further asked him if he is cheating on his partner. "I have to be in a relationship to cheat. You know I am not and you know I broke up. You wanted that out of me? You know I broke up and you were very supportive of me in that relationship. Thank you very much", replied Karan.

READ | Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan says Karan Johar is 'misinterpreted', adds 'people just look at you...'

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan 7 streams on Disney+ Hotstar and this is the first time that the show is not being telecast on national television. The producer even confirmed the next season Koffee With Karan 8 recently at the recently held Disney fan event.

