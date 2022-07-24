Search icon
Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar gets brutally trolled for 'disrespecting' Nayanthara on the show

Nayanthara supporters recently claimed that Karan Johar had disrespected Samantha's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star on the show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 06:29 AM IST

Photo credit: Twitter

The most recent episode of Karan Johar's talk programme Koffee With Karan 7 included two superstars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, who opened up about their personal and professional life. The hour-long show included the Family Man 2 actress and actor Naga Chaitanya having interesting discussions about their respective careers, personal growth, and even Sam's divorce. However, one particular conversation she had with the host Karan Johar didn't sit well with everyone of her followers. Nayanthara supporters recently claimed that Johar had disrespected Samantha's co-star Nayanthara on the show.

Karan questioned Samantha about working with a female actor working in the South today. The actress referred to her most recent project with Nayanthara, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, by saying, "Well, I recently did a film with Nayanthara." The actress from Kushi said that she believed Nayanthara to be the biggest actor among the four south Indian film industries. Karan believes otherwise, as seen by his response, "Well, not on my list!" He continued by citing a recent Ormax Media ranking of the top female performers in the nation, which ranked Samantha as the top female actor in the nation.

Check out tweets here:

 

 

For those who are unaware, Nayanthara has long been regarded as one of the top female actors in the Tamil and Telugu cinema industry. She has frequently appeared on lists of the nation's highest-paid actors.

