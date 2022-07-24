Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar gets brutally trolled for 'disrespecting' Nayanthara on the show

Photo credit: Twitter

The most recent episode of Karan Johar's talk programme Koffee With Karan 7 included two superstars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, who opened up about their personal and professional life. The hour-long show included the Family Man 2 actress and actor Naga Chaitanya having interesting discussions about their respective careers, personal growth, and even Sam's divorce. However, one particular conversation she had with the host Karan Johar didn't sit well with everyone of her followers. Nayanthara supporters recently claimed that Johar had disrespected Samantha's co-star Nayanthara on the show.

Karan questioned Samantha about working with a female actor working in the South today. The actress referred to her most recent project with Nayanthara, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, by saying, "Well, I recently did a film with Nayanthara." The actress from Kushi said that she believed Nayanthara to be the biggest actor among the four south Indian film industries. Karan believes otherwise, as seen by his response, "Well, not on my list!" He continued by citing a recent Ormax Media ranking of the top female performers in the nation, which ranked Samantha as the top female actor in the nation.

Check out tweets here:

Go girl go #SamanthaRuthPrabhu , you just rocked girl



Karan Johar she’s Samantha not XYZ. She’s Selfmade & knows how to appreciate & Praise real talents like #Nayanthara Much respect Sam:) #KoffeeWithKaran — (@Beingrealbeing) July 21, 2022

The way Kjo disrespected #Nayanthara breaks my heart

I mean how can someone be this cocky and disrespectful towards such an actor...

Never liked him..but now, he's seriously a waste material and nothing else. —

Karan Johar thinks it’s a big deal for #Samantha to beat #AliaBhatt!



Like seriously?



The 5 sec silence from Samantha, says it all. She should’ve said was how dare you. Who the fk is Alia Bhatt in front of legends like her & #Nayanthara! #KoffeeWithKaran7pic.twitter.com/dXcpsG8u3S July 21, 2022

@Samanthaprabhu2 Is such a Sweetheart & Sharing her Lovable bond with #Nayanthara @karanjohar She is not far in your list coz Your list is full of Nepo-Products which doesn’t deserve any arguements and discussions. #KoffeeWithKaran #LadySuperStar pic.twitter.com/TDUXGT871Z July 21, 2022

For those who are unaware, Nayanthara has long been regarded as one of the top female actors in the Tamil and Telugu cinema industry. She has frequently appeared on lists of the nation's highest-paid actors.