Koffee with Karan 7: Karan Johar gets brutally trolled for asking Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'typical uncle' question

Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

The third episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. The episode started making headlines as soon as it premiered. However, a section of social media users did not like Karan Johar asking Samantha about her divorce.

Netzines took to Twitter and slammed Karan Johar for asking questions related to Samantha’s marriage and personal life. One of the social media users wrote that Karan was speaking only about the actress’ marriage. On the other hand, he was asking about the secret of his successful marriage to Akshay Kumar. He also asked Karan to ‘stop stooping low’.

karan speaking about samantha's divorce and then going to akshay asking about secret of successful marriage?? karan stop stooping low manh pic.twitter.com/cAgpmv3Y6C — adi (@aaditeaa) July 21, 2022

Netizens reacted to the tweet by saying, “Only 3 episodes are aired still so much controversy. Pata nahi aage kya hone waala hai.” Another mentioned, “He can do anything to get more TRP even if he has to attack someone personal's life. Such a crap show and disgusting host.” The third person said, “Maybe KJo is a successful producer and director but as a man, he is not accepted in all events related to Bollywood. Actually, fame made him blind.”

Another said, “Karan and akshay just behaved like typical Indian uncles, talking about how marriage can be successful to a person who got divorced. Oh my goodness.”

For the uninitiated, on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar questioned Samantha about how her life had been, she responded that it had been hard but was better now. Additionally, she said that she is "stronger than ever."

Also, Samantha was questioned by Karan Johar over her post-divorce relations with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. She claimed that if placed in a room, the two would need to hide sharp objects. Then Karan added that it indicates that the relationships are not amicable, to which Sam responded that they are not at the moment but may improve later.

On one hand, the actress was adored by many for her song Oo Antava, but she was also criticized by a particular group of individuals. She claimed that she had received criticism when Karan questioned her about doing the song.

When Karan asked why she was trolled, the actress said, that the song was about “pandering to the male gaze while making a satire on the male gaze.” She added, “who else can satire on the male gaze except a nautch girl who I was playing in the song or an actor who has such a wide experience?”

Talking about the problem, she said that it was the way people perceived it. For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce on social media on October 2 of last year.