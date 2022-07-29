Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar confirms Ananya Panday dated Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter

Photo credit:Instagram

Ananya Pandey and co-star of Liger Vijay Deverakonda sat together on the Koffee With Karan 7 couch. At the start of the show, Ananya admitted that she had often made a move toward Vijay Deverakonda but that he had never reciprocated them.

Ananya Panday and actor Ishaan Khatter did date for a period, according to Karan Johar.

Karan also asked Ananya if she was dating Kartik Aaryan earlier, to which she replied, "We are just good friends." She also said, "I don't think about the past."

For the unversed, Ananya called up Kartik and asked him to help her out. Ananya putting her phone on speaker, Ananya said "Kartik, Kartik, say 'Hey Karan, it's me' and tell him what you're doing." At this moment, Karan Johar jumps in and said "He's again promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 if I know right."Kartik in response said, "I`m at home, promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2." Later Karan thanked Kartik for participating in the game.

For the unversed, Kartik and Karan reportedly had a falling out in 2021, while working together on Dostana 2. Kartik was to star with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2, but the actor was dropped from the project.

Karan Johar's Production House 'Dharma Productions' officially announced Kartik`s exit from the film. In their official statement posted on Instagram, the production house stated that "due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."