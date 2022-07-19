Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar asks Akshay Kumar how will he react if Chris Rock joked about Twinkle Khanna

Koffee With Karan 7 Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Koffee With Karan season 7 is bigger, better, and much bolder than ever. The promo of the third episode is out, and this time South siren Samantha Ruth Prabhu will make her coffee debut with Akshay Kumar. In the promo, Akshay Kumar is seen carrying Samantha in his arms, and when Karan quipped about it to Samantha, she said, "I am not even complaining about it."

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asks 'if Chris Rock would make a joke about Tina (Twinkle) what would you do?' Kumar promptly replies by saying, "I would pay for his funeral."

Here's the promo

Heart of gold and a dash of sexy & bold - my two new guests on the Koffee couch are bringing the heat this Thursday in an all new episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 only on Disney+ Hotstar.@DisneyPlusHS @akshaykumar @Samanthaprabhu2 @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/i0tpm9l2K6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 19, 2022

Later Karan asserted that he wants to discuss Samantha's marriage, and the actress quickly added, "You are the reason behind unhappy marriages." From the promo it seems like, both Kumar and Samantha were enjoying taking digs at Karan. The guests even dance in various forms, and they looked like a sizzling pair.

Given the number of revelations Karan Johar has made while promoting this season of Koffee With Karan, it appears that this will be its most successful season yet. He has claimed a number of things, from admitting Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan dated one another to leaking questions to the Student Of The Year cast. And now Karan Johar talks about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's debut episode alongside Akshay Kumar. He guaranteed that everyone would have a good time and go absolutely crazy. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar was asked to differentiate two superstars namely Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

He said, " You know that Ajay Devgn is a deeply intense, private and silent man, but he’ll say one word and it’ll be impactful. You have to make sure that the conversation gives him that ability, that strength. Because he says one line, and that line will be a trending line. He’s a very well-spoken man. Akshay is a lot of fun. He comes alive with the guest next to him. We’ve had Akshay with Tina, his wife. It was a riot. We’ve had him with Ranveer Singh, it was a riot. And trust me, his episode with Samantha is another riot." This episode of KWK will be telecast on July 21 (Thursday) on Disney+ Hotstar.