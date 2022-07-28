Search icon
Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor opens up on getting trolled for her ‘nepotism’ movie comment

Janhvi Kapoor claimed that because of her hectic schedule, she has been ‘exhausted’ and has forgotten everything she has said in interviews.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 07:23 AM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor opens up on getting trolled for her ‘nepotism’ movie comment
Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor has clarified what she meant when she called producing a movie with her family ‘nepotism.’ The actor claimed that because of her hectic schedule, she has been ‘exhausted’ and has forgotten everything she has said in interviews. She is presently promoting Good Luck Jerry, her upcoming movie.

Talking to Filmi Mirchi about saying that she wants to make a film with her film family and calling it ‘nepotism’, Janhvi said in almost a sleepy state, "I say so much bu*****t. See that's the thing, what I am trying to speak right now. If I am at the 20th interview of the day, I tend to talk rubbish. So I think I was trying to make a joke, didn't land very well."

She also opened up about not skipping the gym, she said, “I was run out of sleep, I said, ok I will go to the gym because I need to look fit. I don't know what I did at the gym because I was so sleepy. I don't know what I have said at any of these interviews because I am so sleepy.”

Read: Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on Noth vs South debate, says 'I don't get this....'

The actress also reacted to her own statement of ‘screwing’ trolls who would target Khushi Kapoor. “I was getting very passionate. What can I do, I can't go look around for them and do something. But it will upset me and it will upset me more than anyone saying anything about me,” she said.

In addition to Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Mili, the film directed by her father Boney Kapoor, and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

 

 

