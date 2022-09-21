Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan talks about being Shah Rukh Khan's wife, says 'sometimes people don't want to...'

Koffee With Karan 7: "...sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan's wife," Gauri Khan said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan talks about being Shah Rukh Khan's wife, says 'sometimes people don't want to...'
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan/File photo


Koffee With Karan 7: Being superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife is no easy task, and Gauri Khan knows that all too well. As a successful entrepreneur with a leading interior decorating business and an eye for producing hit films, she knows the challenges of her role. However, the tag of having a superstar husband is not always welcoming.

The entrepreneur, who will be seen gracing the popular talk show Koffee With Karan 7's twelfth episode as she returns to the Koffee couch after a gap of seventeen years, will be seen spilling the beans on what it is like to be Shah Rukh Khan's wife.  

Sharing her thoughts on being SRK's wife and revealing whether or not it works in her favour, Gauri said on the show, "When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan's wife. It works against me 50% of the time."

READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan reveals one 'precious' habit of Shah Rukh Khan that annoys her

Meanwhile, Gauri also dished out the one dating advice she gives her daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. In the trailer of the upcoming episode, Karan asked Gauri about her dating advice for Suhana. "Never date two boys at the same time," she said with a laugh.

Karan further asks Gauri which film's title would be apt to describe her and SRK's love story and she responds saying, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge!"

Koffee With Karan 7's twelfth episode will see Gauri Khan joined by close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of candid, humour and wit, the three women spill the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers every Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.  

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 459 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.