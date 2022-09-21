Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan talks about being Shah Rukh Khan's wife, says 'sometimes people don't want to...'

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan/File photo



Koffee With Karan 7: Being superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife is no easy task, and Gauri Khan knows that all too well. As a successful entrepreneur with a leading interior decorating business and an eye for producing hit films, she knows the challenges of her role. However, the tag of having a superstar husband is not always welcoming.

The entrepreneur, who will be seen gracing the popular talk show Koffee With Karan 7's twelfth episode as she returns to the Koffee couch after a gap of seventeen years, will be seen spilling the beans on what it is like to be Shah Rukh Khan's wife.

Sharing her thoughts on being SRK's wife and revealing whether or not it works in her favour, Gauri said on the show, "When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan's wife. It works against me 50% of the time."

Meanwhile, Gauri also dished out the one dating advice she gives her daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. In the trailer of the upcoming episode, Karan asked Gauri about her dating advice for Suhana. "Never date two boys at the same time," she said with a laugh.

Karan further asks Gauri which film's title would be apt to describe her and SRK's love story and she responds saying, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge!"

Koffee With Karan 7's twelfth episode will see Gauri Khan joined by close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of candid, humour and wit, the three women spill the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers every Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.