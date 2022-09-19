Search icon
Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan reveals one piece of dating advice she gives daughter Suhana Khan, says 'never date...'

Koffee With Karan 7: Besides Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan also spoke about husband Shah Rukh Khan and revealed his one habit that annoys her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Koffee With Karan-Gauri Khan/PR handout

Koffee With Karan 7: The conversations keep bubbling on Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7's twelfth episode as a brand-new trio graces the couch. This time, the show's iconic host Karan Johar welcomes Gauri Khan, who returns to the couch after 17 years. She is joined by close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of candid, humour and wit, the three women spill the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties.

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a gentleman, not just on screen, but off-screen too. Karan Johar shares, in the latest episode, how during parties at home, as a gracious host, he always walks a guest to their car. Gauri Khan reveals how this 'precious' habit sometimes annoys her.

"He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!," vented Gauri Khan.

During the chat, Gauri also revealed one piece of dating advice she gives her daughter Suhana Khan. In the promo, Gauri is heard saying that she advices her daughter to "never date two boys at the same time." Upon listening to Gauri, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey are seen bursting into laughter.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers every Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.

