Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan gives the perfect film title to her love story with Shah Rukh Khan

After seventeen years, Gauri Khan will be making her comeback to the popular chat show Koffee With Karan in its ongoing seventh season in the next episode in which she will be seen along with her female gang Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, the stars of the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, who runs the film production company Red Chillies Entertainment with her superstar husband and is a professional interior designer owning her own brand Gauri Khan Designs, made her debut on the Koffee couch in the first season with SRK and the now-divorced couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan in January 2005.

In the promo for the new episode shared by Karan on his social media handle, with the caption These fabulous ladies are all set to spill some piping hot Koffee!, the filmmaker is seen asking Gauri in the rapid-fire round, "If your love story with Shah Rukh Khan had to be given a film title, what would it be?". She gave the perfect reply as she answered, "I think Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, I love that film", to which Karan reveals that their love story was "quite turbulent".

Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot with each other on October 25, 1991, after six years of their relationship. One of the most powerful couples in Bollywood, they are now proud parents to Aryan Khan born in 1997, and Suhana Khan born in 2000. The couple welcomed their third child named AbRam Khan through surrogacy in 2013.



Talking about Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the Yash Raj Films' production starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the leading roles and has defined romance for every generation since its release in 1995. It marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra and even featured Karan Johar in a brief acting cameo.