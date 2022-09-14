Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan confirms being a guest on Karan Johar's show, but without Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan- Gauri Khan- Karan Johar

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan will soon be seen in Koffee With Karan Season 7, and the film producer-designer confirmed it by herself. If reports are to believe then Mrs Khan will not be accompanied by her husband Shah Rukh or her kids Aryan and Suhana on Karan Johar's show.

As per the report in Hindustan Times, Gauri spoke to Mirchi Plus, and when she was asked to share her excitement about participating in KWK, Gauri gave a brief reply saying, "I am going to be on Koffee with Karan along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives." The show mentioned by Gauri is backed by Karan Johar and she will be accompanied by the leads of the show, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sachdev, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari.

Talking about Karan's show, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif were the last guests on the show. In the episode, Ishaan also spilled the beans about his relationship status and revealed his bond with Ananya Panday after breakup. He also shared that he hopes to continue his friendship with Ananya. He said, "Yeah, I mean, I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so."

In the next episode, JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor will grace the show. In one of the segments, when host Karan Johar asks Anil Kapoor three things that help him feel younger, the senior actor replies, "Sex, sex, sex." Varun is seen reacting to Anil's answer as the latter quickly adds, "This is all scripted." The duo also turn into agony aunts in a special show segment. They received calls from maritally aggrieved partners and shared their smart tips to help them out of their hurdles.