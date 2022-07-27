Koffee With Karan 7: Did Vijay Deverakonda have sex in a car? Arjun Reddy star reveals

Vijay Deverakonda on Koffee With Karan season 7

Koffee With Karan season 7: In a new promo of Koffee with Karan 7, South star Vijay Deverakonda spilled the beans about his sex life and revealed that he had sex in a car.

Vijay Deverakonda will mark his debut on one of the most popular and controversial Indian talk-shows Koffee With Karan 7, hosted by none other than filmmaker-producer Karan Johar. Alongside Vijay will be seen the actor's Liger co-star Ananya Panday.

Karan Johar unveiled the promo of the fourth episode of the ongoing season of his popular talk show on Tuesday. The promo features Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

From Vijay talking about Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi to Ananya talking about what's brewing between her and Aditya Roy Kapur, the promo is every bit of an entertainer.

The promo starts with a fun introduction of the two stars by Karan Johar who then goes on to ask Vijay whether he liked cheese? Then a small clip from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's episode is played where they talk about Vijay being on a cheese platter. To this Ananya Panday asks whether can she could be on the same cheese platter.

The actors also spilled beans on their sex life. But what caught the attention was the statement of Vijay on his sex life.When Karan asked about the last time he had sex? In response, Vijay reacted with a witty smile and said 'abort, abort.'

When Karan is heard speaking about doing sex in a public place, Vijay reveals his wildest side and says "done it in a car," which leaves Ananya and Karan amused and the actor further adds 'desperate times'(with a wink).

In the promo, Karan is also seen questioning Vijay if he has ever been in a threesome, to which the Arjun Reddy star says, "no." However, there's a twist. Later Karan asks if he wants to be in a threesome. And guess what? Vijay reverts that he would not mind a "threesome."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vijay will be seen as a boxer in Liger, which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the Khaali Peeli actor's first multi-lingual film. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.