Koffee With Karan 7: Did Karan Johar confirm Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's rumoured relationship?

File Photo

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan never publicly acknowledged their relationship, but numerous rumours in the past suggested that the two celebrities had been together for a while. Karan Johar appears to have reaffirmed the same in the years thereafter. In a recent interview, Karan Johar discussed how many relationships, including those involving Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, came about as a result of his Koffee Couch. After Sara admitted at Koffee With Karan 6 to having a crush on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star, Karan discussed how Sara and Kartik also dated.

“I call this couch the couch of manifestation. I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name! Because Katrina on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky, then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia has mentioned Ranbir season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships!" the filmmaker told India Today.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey's upcoming film is Gaslight. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, is currently revelling in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will soon be seen with Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada. In his pipeline are Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

For the unversed, Karan previously shared that Koffee with Karan season 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing a teaser, he wrote on Instagram, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @janhviobhan @dharmaticent."

"Koffee With Karan season 7 is back," the filmmaker announced in the clip he released, which was edited with various celebrity statements from earlier episodes. It will be larger, better, and more magnificent this time.