Koffee With Karan 7: Danish Sait mocks Karan Johar's show, says it is like 'b*******k, you shouldn't...'

The makers of Koffee with Karan 7 released the promo of the final episode of Karan Johar’s talk show which featured Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Niharika NM, and Kusha Kapila as the special jury to decide the best of the best from this season.

From the promo, it seems that it will be one of the most entertaining episodes of Koffee with Karan season 7. All four guests can be seen discussing Karna Johar’s personal life on the show. They talk about Karna Johar’s ex and ask the host if they know him.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was Danish Saith making fun of Karan Johar’s how. He can be heard saying, “this show is like b*******k, you know you shouldn’t see it but you keep looking at it.” One of the social media users wrote, “Okay this is gonna be the best epi by far!!!” The second one said, “Finally some real content with real people.”

Recently, while speaking to Connect FM Canada, Swara defended Karan Johar for being targeted as the murder of Sushant Singh Rajput. She first spoke about why sometimes celebrities deliberately chose to reframe from sharing opinions on any controversial matter. "There’s an atmosphere of fear. In the industry… there is this idea of not engaging in controversy. There is a genuine belief in the industry that if there’s a controversy happening, it’s best not to bother or comment on it.”

Later, Bhasker added how Karan was targetted after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Tanu Weds Manu actress added that the filmmaker was heavily attacked by a section of netizens and the general audience for Sushant's alleged suicide. Swara said people can criticise Karan for his films or for promoting ‘nepotism’ in the film industry, but calling him a ‘murderer’ after Sushant died was unfair. "Aapko Karan Johar ki filmein ghatiya lag sakti hain, uske nepotism se dikkat ho sakti hain. Lekin aapki dikkat... aur aapki dislike ka matlab ye nahin hai ki vo kaatil hain."