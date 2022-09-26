Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Koffee With Karan 7: Danish Sait mocks Karan Johar's show, says it is like 'b*******k, you shouldn't...'

Danish Sait can be seen making fun of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan season 7 in promo video featuring Tanmay Bhatt, Niharika NM, and Kusha Kapila.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Danish Sait mocks Karan Johar's show, says it is like 'b*******k, you shouldn't...'
Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

The makers of Koffee with Karan 7 released the promo of the final episode of Karan Johar’s talk show which featured Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Niharika NM, and Kusha Kapila as the special jury to decide the best of the best from this season.

From the promo, it seems that it will be one of the most entertaining episodes of Koffee with Karan season 7. All four guests can be seen discussing Karna Johar’s personal life on the show. They talk about Karna Johar’s ex and ask the host if they know him.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was Danish Saith making fun of Karan Johar’s how. He can be heard saying, “this show is like b*******k, you know you shouldn’t see it but you keep looking at it.” One of the social media users wrote, “Okay this is gonna be the best epi by far!!!” The second one said, “Finally some real content with real people.”

Watch video :

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Recently, while speaking to Connect FM Canada, Swara defended Karan Johar for being targeted as the murder of Sushant Singh Rajput. She first spoke about why sometimes celebrities deliberately chose to reframe from sharing opinions on any controversial matter. "There’s an atmosphere of fear. In the industry… there is this idea of not engaging in controversy. There is a genuine belief in the industry that if there’s a controversy happening, it’s best not to bother or comment on it.” 

READ: Swara Bhasker reacts to #boycott trend, says people used Sushant Singh Rajput's demise for 'personal agendas'

Later, Bhasker added how Karan was targetted after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Tanu Weds Manu actress added that the filmmaker was heavily attacked by a section of netizens and the general audience for Sushant's alleged suicide. Swara said people can criticise Karan for his films or for promoting ‘nepotism’ in the film industry, but calling him a ‘murderer’ after Sushant died was unfair. "Aapko Karan Johar ki filmein ghatiya lag sakti hain, uske nepotism se dikkat ho sakti hain. Lekin aapki dikkat... aur aapki dislike ka matlab ye nahin hai ki vo kaatil hain." 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar drops new poster, announces film's release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.