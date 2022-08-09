Koffee with Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor reveals most annoying thing about Sonam Kapoor on Karan Johar’s show

Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar, on Tuesday, dropped the promo video of the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan season 7 which featured Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

On being asked about the most annoying thing about Sonam Kapoor, Arjun replied, "she doesn't wait for anyone to give her compliment. She herself gives compliments.

When Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reveals about her brother's 'dating life' with an explosive statement and several others in tow, it is no wonder Arjun Kapoor is seen woefully saying, "Why does it feel like I have been called on the show to be trolled by Sonam!"

READ: Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan opens up on films failing at box office, says 'we've been making a simple error...'

The new ‘trolling’ segment revealed quite a few things but the highlight was when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja asked Arjun Kapoor what is the most annoying thing about her, he said "You don’t wait for anybody else to give you a compliment, you just give yourself a compliment. Am I not looking good? Am I not looking gorgeous in this dress? I am looking beautiful." Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s savage response to this will definitely make you ROFL as she said "It comes from being Anil Kapoor’s daughter."

When host Karan Johar asks Sonam Kapoor 'the man of the moment is?', Sonam is heard answering 'Ranbir (Kapoor) is the best. She then goes onto say, "...because I'm seeing him everywhere, he's promoting Ayan's (Mukerji) film." Karan then questions Sonam, "...which is?" and the Neerja star replies saying, "Shiva...number 1."