Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor reveals if he is getting married to girlfriend Malaika Arora this year

Karan Johar questioned Arjun about if he and Malaika will be getting married any time soon during their talk.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

File Photo

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor made an appearance on the most recent Koffee With Karan 7 episode. Together, they had some interesting discussions over a wide range of subjects, including movies, personal experiences, relationships, and many more. In the midst of all, Arjun also spoke extensively about his relationship with Malaika Arora. He was also asked by Karan if they had any immediate plans to get hitched.

Karan Johar questioned Arjun about if he and Malaika will be getting married any time soon during their talk. In response, Arjun stated that he currently wants to concentrate on his job.

The actor said, “No. And honestly because it has been two years of this lockdown and covid and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going and I am a very realistic person, Karan. It’s not that I need to hide anything, I am not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. And I am talking about financially. I am talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy, because if I am happy, I can make my partner happy. I can live a happier life. And I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work.” 

For those who are unaware, Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while. Some time ago,  the couple made their relationship official on Instagram, and ever since then, they have been in the spotlight as their mushy photos go viral.

Regarding his professional endeavours, Arjun recently appeared in the film Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham. He now has Kuttey and The Lady Killer in development.

