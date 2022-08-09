Koffee with Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor reveals how Malaika Arora's number saved on his phone

Credit: Karan Johar-Malaika Aror/Instagram

In the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan season 7, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will be seen having a conversation with the host Karan Johar. The makers of the show released the promo of the upcoming episode on Tuesday.

In the promo, Karan Johar can be heard asking 'how you have saved Malaika Arora's number' to Arjun Kapoor. To which Arjun Kapoor replied, 'I like her name', so he saved her number by her name.

B-town couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never fail to give us couple goals. Recently, Arjun Kapoor turned showstopper for Kunal Rawal's couture show.

Arjun Kapoor shared a cute moment on the ramp with his beau Malaika Arora. Malaika was there at the show to cheer for Arjun and as he walked in she couldn't stop gushing! Seater with her friends, Malaika cheered for Arjun throughout. He even gave a flying kiss to her from distance. Dressed in an embellished black sherwani, Arjun oozed charm on the ramp.

Malaika Arora was also wearing a Kunal Rawal number - a bandhgala with a cropped top and skirt which was fashioned in golden waffle embroidery. "We`ve been friends for so many years but now Kunal is like family to me, I`m happy to have been a part of his journey. I feel really good to see how far he has come," said Arjun after he closed the show.Arjun's cousin Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala were also in attendance. Speaking about the show, Kunal drew a lot of appreciation for the models who walked his show. Breaking stereotypes, Kunal gave great importance to inclusivity. His show was opened by a charming young boy who everybody sitting in the audience couldn't stop going gaga over. Wearing his latest collection `Dear Men`, were models of different ethnicities, age, height, and body types sashaying down the runway. `Age is just a number` isn`t an outdated concept for Kunal who had men sporting grey hair as well as kids as his models.